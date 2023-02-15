ELKHART — A shooting at a hotel on the city's north side sent a 34-year-old man to the hospital Tuesday night.
The victim arrived at Elkhart General Hospital at 9:37 p.m. suffering from an apparent gunshot wound or wounds, the Elkhart Police Department said. He was evaluated and treated for what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, the report said.
