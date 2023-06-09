police lights stock

ELKHART — Police were investigating a shooting with injuries in the area of 3rd and Washington streets. 

Officers were dispatched to the area of Sherman and 3rd streets at 4:18 p.m. Thursday in reference to the sounds of gunfire, the Elkhart Police Department said. While attempting to locate a scene, dispatch notified officers that a male victim with gunshot wounds had arrived at Elkhart General Hospital.

