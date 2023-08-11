ELKHART — A 42-year-old man was injured Friday in a shooting in the 500 block of West Marion Street.
Officers and Elkhart Fire Department medics were called to the scene at 12:03 p.m., the Elkhart Police Department said. They rendered aid to the victim before he was transported to the hospital for evaluation and treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.