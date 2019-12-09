ELKHART — A man who entered a drainage port East Boulevard by Elkhart General Hospital has been hospitalized for evaluation.
Elkhart police were called to a report of a man climbing into the drainage port about 10:20 a.m. Monday.
When police arrived, they discovered the man in the port.
Police entered the St. Joseph River and the sewer system in an attempt to find the man. They were assisted by Elkhart City Fire and Osolo Township.
A bystander at the hospital reported that the man may have left the hospital as he was wearing no shoes, no socks and no pants, and that he had tried to enter his vehicle before running away from two security guards.
The man was taken to Elkhart hospital for evaluation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.