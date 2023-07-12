SOUTH BEND — A 37-year-old South Bend man has been sentenced in federal court for a series of armed robberies in Elkhart and Mishawaka.
Archie Taylor was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Damon R. Leichty after pleading guilty to three counts of robbery affecting commerce, one count of bank robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, U.S. Attorney Clifford D. Johnson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.