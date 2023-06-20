GOSHEN — Authorities say the cause of a Sunday house fire on the south side of Goshen is still undetermined.
Officers and firefighters responded to a blaze in the 1000 block of S. 9th St. at 10:45 a.m., according to information from the Goshen Police Department. Investigators learned that an adult male who suffers from schizophrenia was at the house at the time of the fire, police say.
