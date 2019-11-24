ELKHART — A 26-year-old man has died following a shooting incident in Elkhart Saturday night, police said.
Elkhart City police said officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Wagner Avenue in regards to a shooting with injuries that occurred in the front of the residence about 11:26 p.m.
Police said they arrived at the scene and located two victims who were taken to Elkhart General Hospital.
The male victim was later pronoucned dead and a 25-year-old female was reported with non-life threatening injuries to her lower extremties.
Officers secured the scene and called in detectives from the Elkhart County Homicide Unit to work the case, according to police.
Meanwhile, police said, there is no immediate threat to public safety and there have been no arrests at this time.
Any further updates will be issued by the Elkhart County Prosecutors Office.
Anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to contact the Elkhart County Homicide Unit at 574-295-2821, the Elkhart police tip line at 574-389-4777 or tips@elkhartpolice.org.
