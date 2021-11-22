ELKHART — Police were investigating an assault Saturday after a man came to the lobby of the Elkhart Police Department to report he'd been robbed.
The officer responded to the lobby about 8:35 a.m. where the victim was being by fire department medics and complained of pain to his head and face from being struck repeatedly during the robbery, the report said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.