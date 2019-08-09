Man charged with trying to rob three women

GOSHEN — A Nappanee man is accused of robbing several Amish women in January – $40 at a time.
Phillip Stoll, 40, is charged with one count of robbery and two counts of attempted robbery, each a Level 5 felony. He was arrested Tuesday on a warrant issued the previous week, following a Nappanee Police investigation into alleged incidents that occurred on Jan. 21.
He was booked in the Elkhart County Correctional Facility on $30,000 bond. He was given a Nov. 4 trial date after being read his charges in court Thursday.
Circuit Court Judge Michael Christofeno also appointed a public defender for Stoll.
According to court documents:
A woman contacted the Nappanee Police Department to report that a man had approached her in a city parking lot as she was securing her child and purse into her buggy. She said he cornered her between another buggy and the post and said, “Give me $40.”
His behavior and demeanor frightened her so she gave him the money. She said he took it, entered a pickup truck and stayed there till she left.
The victim later picked Stoll out of a photo lineup and identified him as the man who approached her. She also said she spoke with another woman who experienced a similar incident the same day.
The second woman told police that she was near her buggy in the same parking lot when she was approached by a man. He told her, “I have a command for you ... Give me $40,” according to the woman.
When she replied that she didn’t have $40, the man said, “I think you’re lying. Don’t make me get aggressive.” He asked her to get the money from an ATM but she refused, so he walked away and got into a pickup truck.
Her description of the truck was similar to the first victim’s description. The second woman also identified Stoll in a photo lineup.
A man also contacted police to report that his daughter was approached by someone demanding money on Jan. 21. The daughter later described to police how a man she identified as Stoll pulled up beside her in a white pickup truck while she was walking home from school.
She said he demanded $40 but she told him she only had $7. When he asked again, she said she had it at home so the man followed her there.
Her father met the man when he arrived at the home. The girl’s father picked Stoll out of a photo array and said he was holding a crescent wrench in his lap as they spoke.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.