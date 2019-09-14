GOSHEN — A Goshen man was arrested after he allegedly hit another man in the head with a baseball bat, leaving him dazed and wandering as he bled inside his skull.
Princeton Holiday, 34, was charged with aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony, in connection with the incident Monday in Goshen. Police found a man bleeding from the head with his ear partially torn off, and the man’s parents told officers he had been with Holiday that day.
Holiday was booked in the Elkhart County Correctional Facility on $75,000 bond. His initial court hearing was set for Friday.
A Level 3 felony is punishable by up to 16 years in prison.
According to court documents:
Goshen officers found the victim in an alley in the 1000 block of South Main Street around 11 a.m. Monday. He was bleeding from the head and his ear was torn and dangling.
He was also somewhat confused, as he told officers his mother lived nearby and gave them a name they later learned was false. He said he got his injuries from a fall.
Officers followed the trail of blood from the alley to a nearby residence. It was unoccupied, but they found blood everywhere and evidence of a fight.
Police later learned the victim’s real name and contacted his family. His parents said he had been staying at the residence with his friend, Holiday.
The victim was initially taken to Goshen Hospital and quickly transferred to Fort Wayne Lutheran Hospital due to the extent of his injuries. Doctors performed surgery to address the bleeding on his brain, then sedated him and put him on a ventilator.
Medical personnel told police that the victim’s neurological checks had been positive and believed that the ventilator would eventually be removed.
Officers found Holiday on Tuesday while responding to a report of a man in the 1000 block of South Main Street looking in the bushes and under a van. He agreed to speak with them at the police station.
He said he had been staying at the residence for the past few days and had loaned the victim $500, in addition to paying $500 in rent. He said he had been awakened by the victim Monday morning, and thought he might have been under the influence of methamphetamine.
Holiday said he realized he wasn’t going to get his $500 back because the man had probably spent it on drugs. He said he was so angry that he grabbed a metal baseball bat and struck the victim once in the back and once at the base of his skull.
He said the victim fell to the floor after the second blow, apparently unconscious. Holiday said he left the residence and walked around for a few hours before coming back for the bat, which he hid.
Police searched the area he told them about and found a baseball bat, which matched the description he gave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.