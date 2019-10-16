Man charged with stealing hemp plants

NAPPANEE — A LaPorte man accused of stealing $3,500 worth of hemp plants allegedly told police he planned to hand then over to authorities.
Jason Hurt, 40, is charged with theft as a Level 6 felony following the alleged incident Thursday. He was arrested after a friend of the grower called 911 and said he watched him take the plants, then followed the suspect vehicle for a while.
Hurt was booked in the Elkhart County Correctional Facility on $3,000 bond. His initial court hearing is set for Friday.
A Level 6 felony is punishable by up to 2-1/2 years in jail.
According to court documents:
A patrolman with the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office responded to the theft report about 4:45 p.m.
The dispatcher said the theft had occurred from a field on U.S. 6 near Nappanee and that the suspect was in a gray Dodge Ram with a camper top.
The officer spotted a truck matching that description driving northbound on S.R. 19 and conducted a traffic stop. There were two men in the truck, including Hurt in the passenger’s seat.
The driver told deputies that he had stopped to put some fluid in his truck when Hurt went into the field and came back with two hemp plants. He said he wasn’t OK with it, but trusted Hurt and let him place the plants in the back of the truck.
He said he soon realized that a red truck was following them and tried to get away, fearing he could be attacked.
Hurt told officers that he saw two marijuana plants growing in the field, which he knew to be illegal in Indiana. He said he collected the plants and planned to turn them over to the police.
He said he never got the chance because of the red truck that was following them.
The driver gave officers permission to search the vehicle. They found two large plants in the bed of the truck which didn’t have a strong marijuana smell, suggesting they were actually hemp plants.
Industrial hemp is legal to grow in Indiana under tightly controlled conditions. Growers must have obtained a license and the plant is required to have less than 0.3 percent THC, the active ingredient in marijuana.
The original 911 caller arrived on the scene in a red pickup truck. He told officers he knows the owner of the field and that people stealing hemp from it is a recurring problem.
The owner of the field was contacted, and stated that a pound of hemp is worth about $350. Each of the two plants weighed about five pounds.
He said he wanted theft charges pressed and that he’s tired of people stealing the plants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.