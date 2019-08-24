Man charged with stabbing 2 others

ELKHART — An Elkhart man is accused of stabbing two men multiple times after taking them to his home early Wednesday.
Keith West Jr., 38, is charged with two counts of aggravated battery as a Level 3 felony following his arrest this week. He allegedly stabbed a man eight times with a steak knife and stabbed another man once when he tried to intervene.
He was booked in the Elkhart County Correctional Facility on $150,000 bond. His initial court date is set for Friday.
A Level 3 felony carries a punishment of up to 16 years in prison.
According to court documents:
The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office responded to a stabbing report at a Sparkling Spring Trail address west of Simonton Lake at around 2:11 a.m. Officers found two victims there, a 22-year-old man and a 23-year-old.
The 22-year-old had been stabbed three times in the torso, twice in the left arm, once in the left leg and twice in the right leg. The other man had a stab wound to the left side of his ribcage.
The two men were transported to Elkhart General Hospital where they underwent surgery.
They later told officers that they had walked to an Elkhart bar Tuesday evening where they met a man named Keith. They hadn’t known him before, but they described him and the truck he drove, a grey Dodge Ram pickup, as well as the cardboard boxes and cigarette packs that were in the bed and cab.
They rode with him to another bar and then to his residence in Elkhart. After they arrived, they heard him arguing with a woman in the residence who they could hear but not see.
At some point after that, the 23-year-old heard West say “I’m going to stab you,” and saw him attacking the younger man in the kitchen. He said they tried to fight West off but were injured further, then fled the home and called for help.
The 23-year-old was shown a satellite map of the address where officers found them and indicated where he thought West took them, on Silverwater Way. A records search confirmed the address belonged to West, and a drive-by confirmed that there was a silver Dodge Ram in the driveway which was registered to him.
Officers went to the residence and detained West. They swept the house and found his wife and three-year-old daughter, as well as blood spatter in several locations.
They also noticed cardboard boxes and cigarette packs in the truck.
West and his wife refused to speak to officers without an attorney present.
After a warrant was obtained to formally search the residence, officers found blood stains on the floors, walls and door knobs. They also found clothing and shoes with blood on them in the master bedroom, and a serrated steak knife in the kitchen sink with red and brown stains and what appeared to be hair fibers on it.
