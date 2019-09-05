Man charged with pushing woman from moving truck

ELKHART — An Elkhart County man is accused of pushing a woman out of a moving vehicle during an argument.
Jonathan Odell, 39, was arrested following the alleged incident Monday and charged with criminal recklessness with a vehicle, a Level 6 felony. He was also charged with misdemeanor domestic battery.
He was booked in the Elkhart County Correctional Facility on $3,000 bond. His initial court hearing is set for Friday.
According to court documents:
An Elkhart County Sheriff’s deputy spoke with the victim while she was being treated at Elkhart General Hospital. The woman’s injuries included road rash on the left side of her back, which was close to a foot in diameter, and on her left elbow.
The abrasions were bleeding in both spots and appeared to be deep. She was also X-rayed to see if she had a broken hip, but no bone injury was found.
She told the officer she was riding in a vehicle driven by Odell around 5 p.m. She said they started arguing about “stupid stuff” as they were traveling south on C.R. 17, approaching the U.S. 20 bypass.
She said at one point Odell threatened her, saying, “If you don’t get out of my truck, I am going to beat your (expletive) brains in.” He then unbuckled her belt and started swerving.
The woman said she was afraid he was going to throw her out of the truck, so she opened the door when he slowed down. That was when he forcibly pushed her out of the door, she told the officer.
She said her left foot got caught on the seat belt and she was dragged on the road for about 2 inches. She said the vehicle’s speed at the time was somewhere between 20 and 25 mph.
The woman also stated that she was tired of fighting with Odell and didn’t want to press charges.
