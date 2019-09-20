ELKHART — An Evansville man is accused of shaking two 1-month-old twins hard enough to cause limb fractures.
Christopher Voegel, 21, is charged with two counts of child neglect resulting in serious injury in a warrant issued this month. The Level 3 felony charges were filed following an Elkhart police investigation into incidents that allegedly happened in the spring of 2018.
His bond is set at $150,000 in the warrant.
A Level 3 felony is punishable by up to 16 years in prison.
According to court documents:
Officers with the Elkhart Police Department responded to Elkhart General Hospital on April 10, 2018, for a report of battery on a child. They spoke with an Indiana Department of Child Services employee, who said a 1-month-old boy had been injured.
The boy’s injuries included small bruising visible near his temple and some blood on his nose.
The boy also had a twin sister.
The children’s mother told police about several injuries they had received in the past few days while in Voegel’s care. They included what appeared to be a scrape on the end of the boy’s nose and his left arm going limp, which an X-Ray later showed was fractured.
According to a doctor with Riley Children’s Hospital, the boy had a fracture to his upper left arm and left tibia, which could be caused by someone violently jerking on the limb. The other twin was also checked and had similar injuries, including fractures to her right ankle and left shin bone.
The mother said from the moment she had given birth to the twins, she saw Voegel mishandling them. She said he would pick them up too quickly and drop them into their crib from a foot above the mattress, in addition to showing anger and frustration with the two infants.
The DCS employee told police that Voegel claimed the boy had head-butted him while he was holding him, and said he may have picked him up too quickly or squeezed him too hard sometimes. Voegel also said he might have shaken the boy one night.
Voegel said he may have “only” done it six to eight times in the past few days, according to the DCS employee. He said Voegel also relayed that he had not been getting enough sleep and was very frustrated.
In May, the children’s mother shared with police a screenshot of an alleged text conversation she had with Voegel. He allegedly said of the female twin, “Yes ... I can think of a time I could have accidentally hurt her.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.