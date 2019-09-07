Man charged with child molesting

GOSHEN — An Elkhart County man has been arrested on three counts of child molesting.
Lester Dillon, 70, is charged with three counts of child molesting as a Level 4 felony. He was arrested after Goshen police investigated an allegation made in August by the victim, who is under age 5, that he had touched her inappropriately on several occasions.
He was booked in the Elkhart County Correctional Facility on $50,000 bond. His initial court hearing is set for Thursday.
A Level 4 felony is punishable by up to 12 years in prison.
According to court documents:
Goshen police received a report on Aug. 26 that the girl had disclosed that Dillon touched her inappropriately when she was in his care. She was interviewed at Child and Parent Services but didn’t make a disclosure of sexual abuse at the time.
Her parents were then interviewed, and said they had concerns with Dillon and the girl spending time together. Her mother later told police that the girl gave her further details of what happened and had said that Dillon told her it was a secret and she couldn’t tell anyone.
The alleged victim was interviewed at CAPS again on Aug. 29. She didn’t make a disclosure then either, but showed concerning body language and behavior when talking about Dillon.
Dillon himself came to the Goshen Police Department to make a statement Wednesday. He said there were times when he was alone with the victim, and told officers that “the little blondes like me” when referring to the girl, but denied any inappropriate touching.
He also suggested that the girl had taken his hand and placed it on her body.
He later admitting to touching her on three occasions. He said she would tell him “no” when he did it, and that he asked her to keep it a secret.
