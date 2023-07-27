ELKHART — An Elkhart man was arrested after police say he behaved like a cat and tried to steal an officer’s handgun.
Hector Nolasco Rodriguez, 32, faces a Level 5 felony charge of attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer after his arrest Sunday. Police say they found him in a hotel crawling on the ground after ingesting THC edibles, and one of the officers struck him after he put his hand on the officer’s gun.
