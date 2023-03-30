ELKHART — A man faces an armed burglary charge after he allegedly broke into a woman’s home and held a gun to her head.
Cristian Gomez Benitez, 23, is charged with burglary with a deadly weapon as a Level 2 felony in court documents filed Tuesday. Police say he threatened the woman who lives there during the March 24 incident but she and her two children escaped unharmed.
