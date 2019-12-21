GOSHEN — A Fishers man was in court Thursday to face for the first time an armed robbery charge from 2017.
Tevin Attkisson, 25, was arrested Monday on a warrant issued in July 2017 charging him with armed robbery, a Level 3 felony. The warrant was issued following an investigation into an incident at an Elkhart bank in January 2017 involving what appeared to be a male suspect dressed as a woman.
Attkisson is being held in the Elkhart County Correctional Facility on $75,000 bond.
According to court documents:
A man entered Key Bank at 3821 S. Main St. and handed the teller a note saying he had a gun. The note also ordered the teller not to push any buttons or set off the alarm.
The suspect demanded money and fled the store after being given over $2,000 in cash. A witness said the man got into the passenger seat of a maroon four-door sedan, which drove north on Main Street and disappeared.
Witnesses described the suspect as a man who had “obviously tried to change his appearance by dressing as a woman.” The disguise included a long black wig, a hat, a pair of gloves, a large pair of sunglasses and a big red purse.
The suspect also had makeup on. Some witnesses indicated he might have tattoos on the side of his face.
A similarly dressed suspect was reported trying to enter the Lake City Bank on Nappanee Street on Feb. 14. An individual wearing makeup and carrying a purse had tried to go into the bank, but employees who were familiar with the previous robbery locked the doors.
Police responded to the suspicious person report and found Attkisson walking in the area. He had tattoos on his face and forehead and was wearing makeup on his face.
He was also carrying a large duffle bag, which contained a change of clothes, a large black purse, a pair of gloves, a pair of sunglasses and a wet washcloth. He insisted his name was Paris Graves, even while being interviewed by an Elkhart Police detective.
He said he was only at the bank to open an account. The makeup was to hide his tattoos so he could find a job, he said.
Officers determined it was Attkisson, who was wanted on a warrant for a probation violation in a past robbery conviction, and arrested him.
Multiple witnesses, including bank staff and a man outside who saw the robber flee, later identified Attkisson in images police showed them.
