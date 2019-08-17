Man arrested on Toll Road on drug charges

ELKHART — A South Bend man was arrested on drugged driving and drug possession charges after a traffic stop Wednesday night on the Indiana Toll Road, police said.
Around 7 p.m. an officer observed a silver GMC SUV traveling west and weaving back and forth, according to a news release from the Indiana State Police. The trooper turned on his emergency lights to stop the vehicle but the driver did not stop.
The trooper then turned on his siren and the GMC pulled to the right shoulder but continued to drive. It eventually stopped near the 88-mile marker.
The driver, identified as 32-year-old Daniel Kovach of South Bend, told the trooper he was listening to a Tom Petty song and didn’t realize he was being stopped. While talking with Kovach, police reportedly suspected he was driving drugged.
Kovach failed several field sobriety tests and was then evaluated by a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) who determined Kovach was under the influence of depressants. Kovach was then taken for a certified test.
Assisting troopers conducted a search of the GMC after a K-9 from the Elkhart Police Department alerted to the odor of narcotics. Police said troopers found approximately 7.5 grams of suspected heroin, approximately 8 grams of suspected cocaine, 1/2 gram of an unknown substance, and 47 pills.
Kovach was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, two counts of possession of a legend drug, two counts of possession of a narcotic drug, possession of MDMA, dealing narcotics, operating while intoxicated on a controlled substance, and operating while intoxicated endangerment.
Kovach was booked into the Elkhart County Jail.
