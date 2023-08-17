ELKHART — A 60-year-old Elkhart man was arrested on a preliminary charge of criminal recklessness following a report of apparent road rage involving gunfire.
Officers responded at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday to Casey’s General Store, 1239 N Nappanee St., the Elkhart Police Department said. The complainant told police an unknown driver in a Jeep attempted to run him off the road multiple times as he was traveling north on C.R. 3 in his Nissan Sentra.
