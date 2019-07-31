Man arrested for drugs after crash with parked cars

ELKHART — A Elkhart man is accused of causing a car accident and breaking an officer’s finger after smoking synthetic marijuana.
Ivan Diodonet, 37, is charged with resisting law enforcement resulting in injury, a Level 6 felony, and two Class A misdemeanors: operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and driving while suspended. He was arrested following an accident with three parked vehicles Saturday afternoon.
He was booked in the Elkhart County Correctional Facility on $15,000 bond. His initial court hearing is set for Friday.
A Level 6 felony carries a punishment of up to 21/2 years in jail, and a Class A misdemeanor is punishable by up to one year.
According to court documents:
Officers responded to the accident in the 200 block of North Main Street just before 3:30 p.m. It appeared that a Hyundai sedan had crossed the center line into oncoming traffic while driving northbound, then struck three vehicles parked along Main Street.
They found Diodonet sitting behind the wheel of the Hyundai, which was still in “drive,” with his foot still on the gas pedal. Officers also noticed in the vehicle what appeared to be a partially smoked, hand-rolled cigar containing a synthetic drug.
Diodonet appeared lethargic, non-responsive, combative and despondent, according to officers. He grew more combative and wouldn’t listen to their commands.
They removed his seat belt and forcefully pulled him from the vehicle. He was pulling his arms away and reaching toward his waistband, which made officers think he might have a concealed weapon, so they put him in a wrist lock and put him on the ground.
During the scuffle, a police sergeant suffered a fracture to one of his fingers.
Diodonet was handcuffed and taken to the Elkhart Police Department. While in lockup, he allegedly told officers that he had been smoking “spice,” a slang term for synthetic marijuana, for the first time.
He said he was on his way back to a hotel after smoking the drug and wasn’t aware that he was involved in a car crash. He later had a blood draw done at Elkhart General Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.