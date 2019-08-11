Man arrested after running from police

GOSHEN — A 30-year-old Goshen man ran a few hundred feet, trying to escape the Goshen Police Department, before being arrested on Thursday, according to police.
Around 5 a.m. on Aug. 8, officers attempted to stop Joshua Robinson behind the residence at 318 S. Eighth St., where he was being suspicious, police said. Robinson led officers on a foot pursuit for about two blocks, before he was arrested behind the residence at 317 S. Cottage Ave.
He was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, paraphernalia and hypodermic needles.
Robinson was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail for the drug charges, resisting law enforcement causing injury and three outstanding warrants through Elkhart County.
