NEW PARIS — An Elkhart man was arrested Thursday after leading police on two different pursuits that began in Goshen and ended in New Paris, according to the Goshen Police Department.
Dillon Scholl, 22, has been charged with two counts of resisting law enforcement, possession of a handgun without a license, reckless driving, driving without a license, possession of methamphetamine, as well as three additional warrants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.