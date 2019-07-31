Man allegedly used counterfeit $100 for fair tickets

GOSHEN — A Bristol man is accused of trying to use counterfeit $100 bills to buy county fair tickets.
Eric Contreras, 20, was arrested Saturday and charged with counterfeiting, a Level 6 felony. He was arrested after an Elkhart County Sheriff’s deputy who was working security at the Elkhart County Fair was called to an entry gate for a report of counterfeit currency.
He was booked in the Elkhart County Correctional Facility on $3,000 bond. His initial court hearing was set for Friday.
A Level 6 felony carries a punishment of up to 2-1/2 years in jail.
According to court documents:
The woman working the ticket booth made the report after Contreras handed her four $100 bills, which a money marker indicated were all fake. The deputy responded to the entry gate at 8:15 p.m. and could immediately tell the bills were fake after touching them.
The woman said Contreras tried to use a credit card after being told the cash was fake. But it had no name and only said “Valued Employee” on it, so she rejected it.
She said his friends with him made a remark about the bills being fake and that Contreras seemed very upset, claiming that he got the bills the day before and that he thought they were real.
Contreras told the deputy he got the bills when he sold a Playstation 4 to someone. He provided the name of the man he allegedly received them from but said he had deleted all text messages related to the transaction.
He was arrested on the counterfeiting charge and also on a Goshen City Court bench warrant for failure to appear in a drug possession case.
