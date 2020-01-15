Man accused of trying to take officer's stun gun

ELKHART — An Elkhart man was arrested after police said he spat in a woman’s face, threatened to kill her and tried to take an officer’s stun gun.
Chad Heflin, 23, was arrested Jan. 7 and charged with disarming a law enforcement officer, a level 5 felony, and intimidation, a Level 6 felony. He was also charged with battery and battery by body waste, both misdemeanors.
He was booked in the Elkhart County Correctional facility on $10,000 bond. His initial court hearing is set for Friday.
According to court documents:
Elkhart police responded to Old Farm Apartments around 8 p.m. and spoke with a woman who said she came over to see Heflin. She said he began insulting her as soon as she arrived.
She said he threatened to kill her if she called the police, a threat she believed he meant. He also spat on her three times, causing saliva to get in her eyes and mouth, and shoved her backward, according to the woman.
When he made a fist and swung it at her, she said she palmed his fist and pushed him back to protect herself. She said she wasn’t in any pain from the altercation and had no visible marks.
Two other people in the residence told officers they heard Heflin threaten to kill the woman and saw him yell at her and spit in her face. One of them showed police a video recording of the incident.
Heflin told officers that the woman started the argument and that while he yelled at her, he didn’t put his hands on her. He said he didn’t mean anything he said during the argument and wouldn’t follow through with what he told her.
Police handcuffed him, with his hands behind his back, and put him in the back of a squad car. They later heard banging noises and found him with his hands in front, bent over on the seat and kicking the back window of the vehicle.
They took him out of the vehicle and tried to fix his handcuffs, while one officer unholstered his stun gun. Heflin attempted to free himself and grabbed the officer’s stun gun and pulled it toward him, according to police.
They took him to the ground, pinned his arm down and pried the stun gun from his grasp. One officer also struck Heflin in the face with a closed fist several times.
The officers eventually reholstered the stun gun and placed Heflin in handcuffs again. He was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to be medically checked out before being taken to the police department to be booked.
