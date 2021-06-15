ELKHART — The charges against an Elkhart man accused of battery on a toddler have been upgraded to murder following the boy’s death.
Christian Oneil Maradiaga, 19, is charged with murder in the death of a 4-year-old boy who was hospitalized June 10 after being beaten unconscious. Maradiaga’s charges also include neglect of a dependent causing death and interfering in the reporting of a crime, online jail records show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.