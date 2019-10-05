GOSHEN — Lawyers for a former Elkhart man continue to challenge the admissibility of evidence linking him to a 2009 murder as his trial date approaches.
Michael Smith, 32, is accused of killing Drake Muncie at his Elkhart home on Aug. 2, 2009. Smith was arrested in May based on evidence that allegedly placed him at the scene of the shooting, including a pair of eyeglasses police found.
Smith’s murder trial is scheduled to start Monday.
His attorneys have challenged the justification police used to get a warrant for his DNA and other evidence starting in 2017. Investigators learned that a man who was arrested in 2014 for an unrelated crime had said he was with Smith when he went to buy eyeglasses in 2009, and that Smith told him the reason he needed new glasses was related to being involved in a homicide.
His lawyers argued in a motion to suppress evidence that Smith’s alleged confession to the man was multiple degrees of hearsay and shouldn’t have been the basis for a warrant. Attorney Michael Roose pointed out that investigators never spoke directly with the witness, who later recanted the alleged remarks that his lawyer passed on to police, but still cited his information in seeking warrants.
Circuit Court Judge Michael Christofeno ruled against them in a Sept. 3 order. He later denied a request that would have given the attorneys a chance to ask the Indiana Court of Appeals to examine his decision, which could have delayed the trial by another six months to a year.
Christofeno wrote in his Sept. 17 ruling that the issues Smith’s attorneys raise aren’t substantial questions of law that need to be decided for the sake of the upcoming trial, but disagreements with the court’s analysis of the arguments in their motion to suppress evidence and the law that was relied on to deny the motion. He indicated that the eyeglasses found at the scene of Drake’s murder immediately prompted a line of investigation by police, and that they justifiably acted on new information about eyeglasses that pertained to Smith.
Christofeno said the details were different from a case Smith’s attorneys cited as precedence in their request that a higher court be allowed to re-examine his decision.
“Here, the information known by law enforcement and conveyed in the Affidavits for Search Warrants was more than sufficient to establish probable cause and was not misleading,” he wrote.
On Thursday, Roose filed a motion asking Christofeno to limit evidence related to the alleged witness.
The attorney asks Christofeno to prohibit prosecutors from introducing the statement about Smith buying glasses in 2009 that has been attributed to the witness. Allowing the evidence would violate Indiana evidence rules on inadmissible hearsay and risk unfair prejudice against Smith, Roose argues.
He asks the judge to instead limit evidence to live testimony from the witness.
