ELKHART — Concord School Board’s newest member, Mike Malooley, said he believes a strong partnership between school and home is the key to ensuring the success of students.
“Education is a community affair and, when held to high standards, students are far more capable of achieving excellence than they often get credit for,” he said. “This, however, can only be achieved when their support network of parents, teachers and administrators have a relationship built on trust and a common goal.”
