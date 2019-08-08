GOSHEN — Work on Main Street will begin Monday, Aug. 12, beginning with sidewalk work on the south end of the project corridor, which is Madison Street.
Sidewalks and some parking spaces will be under a rolling closure as work will continuously move north until completion in September.
The closure may include a restriction of the outside travel lanes, but two-way traffic will remain in place during this stage of construction.
City staff will notify businesses, property owners and tenants in advance of the construction when the work will be in front of their store/residence front.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.