ELKHART — A longtime railroad employee has filed a lawsuit claiming the company allowed him to work with material that caused him to develop cancer.
Clark Stacy, of North Judson, names Penn Central Corp., Consolidated Rail Corp. and Norfolk Southern Railway Co. in the lawsuit. Stacy says he developed bladder cancer and holds the companies responsible for allowing him to be exposed to hazardous substances for decades.
The lawsuit was filed on his behalf Wednesday in Elkhart County court by South Bend law firm Pfeifer Morgan and Stesiak.
Stacy says he worked as a trackman and machine operator from 1975 through 2015. He worked at yards and buildings in Elkhart, Fort Wayne and Burns Harbor as well as Chicago.
His job duties included inspecting, repairing and maintaining railroad tracks. He says he was exposed to excessive amounts of diesel fumes from the locomotives and track equipment, as well as creosote from rail ties he handled that were impregnated with it and asbestos from things including pipe insulation and brake shoes on locomotives.
He says the cumulative exposure caused or contributed to the development of his bladder cancer, and claims the cancer was the result of the railroad companies’ negligence.
He says the companies “employed known cancer causing materials in their operations” which they knew, or should have known, were harmful to their employees’ health. The companies failed to provide Stacy with a reasonably safe place to work and failed to take action to modify certain job duties or equipment to reduce exposure to the hazards, the lawsuit claims.
The companies also failed to periodically test employees for physical effects of excessive exposure and failed to warn them of the dangers of exposure to diesel exhaust, creosote and asbestos, specifically the risk of cancer, Stacy says. They failed to monitor the levels of exposure, didn’t train Stacy on what would be reasonably safe apparel and protective equipment and didn’t provide him with a timely and adequate respirator to protect him from exposure, he says.
Stacy seeks a judgment against Penn Central, Consolidated Rail and Norfolk Southern in an amount that reasonably compensates him for his injures, as well as damages that are recoverable under the Federal Employers Liability Act.
The three companies have not yet filed an answer with the court.
Stacy’s is one of several lawsuits filed across the country in recent years claiming that railroad-related creosote exposure is responsible for different types of cancer.
