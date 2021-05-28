Chuck Ort, a Vietnam veteran who served in the United States Marine Corps, will be posthumously inducted into the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund’s In Memory Program. Pictured on the right is his mother.
Elkhart native Chuck Ort, who served in the United States Marines Corps, has posthumously been inducted into the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund program.
Elkhart native Bernard Douwsma, who served in the United States Army, has posthumously been inducted into the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund program.
ELKHART — Elkhart native and United States Marine veteran Charles “Chuck” Ort died in 1994, but his family continues to honor his memory and the sacrifices he made for his country.
Ort and nearly 600 other veterans, including 25 in Indiana, will be inducted into the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund’s In Memory Program; their names will be read aloud during the annual ceremony held in Washington, D.C.
