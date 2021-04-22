Employees at Lippert Components Inc. package 15,000 school supplies for local elementary schools on Tuesday. The employees are sorting and packaging items this week for five area nonprofit agencies as part of the company’s Volunteer Week service program.
Employees at Lippert Components Inc. package 15,000 school supplies for local elementary schools on Tuesday. The employees are sorting and packaging items this week for five area nonprofit agencies as part of the company’s Volunteer Week service program.
Employees at Lippert Components Inc. package 15,000 school supplies for local elementary schools on Tuesday. The employees are sorting and packaging items this week for five area nonprofit agencies as part of the company’s Volunteer Week service program.
Employees at Lippert Components Inc. package 15,000 school supplies for local elementary schools on Tuesday. The employees are sorting and packaging items this week for five area nonprofit agencies as part of the company’s Volunteer Week service program.
Employees at Lippert Components Inc. package 15,000 school supplies for local elementary schools on Tuesday. The employees are sorting and packaging items this week for five area nonprofit agencies as part of the company’s Volunteer Week service program.
Elkhart Truth photo / Blair Yankey
Employees at Lippert Components Inc. package 15,000 school supplies for local elementary schools on Tuesday. The employees are sorting and packaging items this week for five area nonprofit agencies as part of the company’s Volunteer Week service program.
Employees at Lippert Components Inc. package 15,000 school supplies for local elementary schools on Tuesday. The employees are sorting and packaging items this week for five area nonprofit agencies as part of the company’s Volunteer Week service program.
Employees at Lippert Components Inc. package 15,000 school supplies for local elementary schools on Tuesday. The employees are sorting and packaging items this week for five area nonprofit agencies as part of the company’s Volunteer Week service program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.