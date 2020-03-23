NAPPANEE — The planned Easter opening of The Barns at Nappanee, Home of Amish Acres, has been postponed due to concerns about the spread of coronavirus, the new owners announced Monday.
Marlin Stutzman, managing partner of the new ownership group, made the announcement.
“While we are very excited to welcome the general public to the new shows at The Round Barn Theatre and dining in the restaurants with our new partners at LaSalle Hospitality, we believe it is best to postpone the opening of The Barns at Nappanee until we know our guests and new employees will be safe, comfortable, and conditions regarding the COVID-19 are more understood,” he said.
“We appreciate the hard work that our elected officials are doing to ensure public safety and well-being, and we are looking forward to opening as soon as possible with new exciting events and uplifting entertainment for all to enjoy. We will announce our new opening date and theater season schedule in the weeks to come.”
Hospital changes
Goshen Health on Monday said it will implement additional operational changes at outpatient and non-hospital locations to protect patients and the community from COVID-19 exposure.
For emergency and medically necessary services, facilities will continue to be available to serve the community. However, non-urgent medical appointments and routine tests will be rescheduled. Offices will notify patients directly for appointment cancellations and changes. Patients should contact their office directly if they have questions or concerns.
In addition to universally reduced operations, the following locations will be closed until further notice:
Goshen Home Medical Retail Store (essential product shipments and deliveries will continue)
Goshen Hospital Maple Corner Boutique and Gift Shoppe
Goshen Outpatient Imaging Center
Goshen Physicians Center for Weight Reduction
Goshen Sleep Disorders Center
All essential functions at Goshen Hospital will continue to operate as expected; visitor restrictions remain in place and elective and non-urgent surgeries remain on hold.
Other events
The Elkhart County Branch of the NAACP announces the cancellation of its April Adult and Youth branch meetings.
In Millersburg, the Clinton Township Board announced it will meet at 3:30 p.m. April 8 at 500 Carriage Lane. This is a closed meeting due to the coronovirus outbreak.
