Local artist to host series of Little Big Idea programs

MIDDLEBURY — A local artist is giving back to her community by offering free painting classes.
Linda Pieri, of Middlebury, has been commissioned for hundreds of pieces of artwork for the town of Middlebury, and taught more than 1,800 people in the county to paint through classes.
With all of the community support she’s recieved over the years, Pieri has decided to host the “Grant Paint Off,” a series of free painting classes funded through the Vibrant Communities’ Little Big Ideas Grant.
“The Middlebury community has supported me over the years, commissioning me to do over 30 life size wooden face cut outs that are scattered throughout Middlebury during the summer,” Pieri said. “My give back to the community is to have five classes throughout the year with 50 people painting at each class for free.”
The “Great Paint Off” program provides the local community with the unique opportunity to work with professional art materials and techniques that have been used throughout the ages, she said. During each event, attendees will participate in a guided experience while exploring their passion for painting.
Each event will focus on painting a different local scene from the Middlebury area and is appropriate for all painting levels.
All events will be led by Pieri, a skilled professional artist. Over the past decade, Linda has instructed more than 1,800 students in acrylic painting and graphite drawing.
In addition to giving private lessons, Linda teaches at various home school groups and large gatherings, as well as at prominent locations statewide.
Attendees do not need to register for the event, but only 50 spots are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Anyone over the age of 6 is welcome to attend.
Doors will open 10 minutes before each event.
Supplies including acrylic paint, canvas, brushes and smock will be provided for each guest.
The first event will be from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 22 at Middlebury Food Pantry, 708 Wayne St.
From 2 to 3:30 p.m. April 18 Pieri will teach at Middlebury Community Library, 101 Winslow St.
Waypoint Community Church, 56893 C. R. 29, Goshen, will host Pieri’s class from 2 to 3:30 p.m. June 27.
At Middlebury Summer Festival on Aug. 8, Pieri will host another event from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Memorial Park
The final event of the year will be at Middlebury Greencroft, 701 Windridge Drive, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 17.
These events are funded through a Little Big Ideas Grant, which is awarded by Vibrant Communities to individuals who inspire fun, love, creativity and community by offering new programs, events and projects that celebrate life in Elkhart County, its organizers said.
For more information on these events or the artist, contact Linda Pieri via email at lindapieriart@gmail.com or visit her website at www.lindapieristudio.com.
Please do not contact the venues hosting “Great Paint Off” events.
