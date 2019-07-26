GOSHEN — Boasting the largest 4-H program in the state, the Elkhart County 4-H Fair offers a unique glimpse into the 4-H animal world, remaining firm in the traditions originally held when the 4-H program began in 1902.
“One of the first things they started in Indiana was Corn Club, and the animal clubs,” said Robert Kelly, Elkhart County Extension director and Extension Educator in 4-H Youth Development and Agriculture & Natural Resources.
“It started as a program to teach youth skills they needed for the future,” he said.
Elkhart’s 4-H program still holds one of the largest animal programs in the state, Kelly said, with nearly 1,000 of the 3,400 youth in third grade through 12th grade still involved in livestock.
Elkhart County’s program is also unique because, due to the size of its 4-H program, every species has its own livestock club.
“Livestock is still important here in the United States. It’s a big part of Indiana. We’re a huge ag state,” Kelly said.
At the Elkhart fair, competitions are held for beef, dairy, dairy feeder, goats, lamb, poultry, rabbits, swine, cat, dog, horse and ponies. Even families who don’t have land to farm on have been able to find ways to get involved in – not only 4-H – but livestock.
By connecting with local farmers, 4-H’ers have been able to lease livestock which they help raise and care for that are later used for 4-H competitions.
“They can go to the farm and work with animals, and get involved in the daily care,” Kelly said.
Unlike many of the projects in the 4-H program though, animal projects are often long-term.
“With our dairy cattle, you’ll see people who show six to 10-year-old cows,” Kelly said. “Some people will even breed that cow to produce the next calf you see here at the fair.”
Although the agricultural world is changing, the 4-H livestock program still helps children learn important skills for the future, Kelly said.
“It’s teaching kids to raise an animal and care for something besides themselves,” he said. “It’s teaching them compassion and responsibility for keeping something else alive.”
ELKHART COUNTY 4-H FAIR
Up next: Friday is Green Earth Education Day. Also, 4-H auctions begins. Two rodeos are scheduled and a horse-pulling contest is scheduled for 5 p.m. at the grandstand.
Weather: Mostly sunny skies, a little more humid and highs in the low 80s.
