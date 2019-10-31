NAPPANEE — Ahead of Halloween, Nappanee Public Library decided to celebrate with some of its younger clients on Wednesday.
The Wiggle Giggle Monster Mash was held for preschool children and younger, offering dancing and movement activities for little costumed monsters, princesses, cowboys and others.
“It was a lot of fun,” said Samantha Rice of Nappanee. Rice’s daughter Karsin is taking a few weeks off from day care, so days have been slow, her mother said.
“We wanted to get out of the house and do something fun, and this was a blast,” Rice said.
It was Karsin’s first time joining in an activity at Nappanee Public Library, but Rice said it won’t be her last.
“(Karsin) won’t be able to sit still for story time so dance parties are just perfect,” Rice said.
Last year, Carla Rabel of Nappanee brought three of her grandchildren to the Wiggle Giggle Monster Mash, but this year only one granddaughter is still not in school.
“We love this program," Rabel said. "We’ve brought everybody here.”
Her granddaughter Izabella attends all the library’s youth activities — either with her grandmother or with her mother.
“She really looks forward to it,” Rabel said.
The Nappanee Public Library children’s section coordinators seem always to have activites — literacy programming at local schools or crafting on site, for example.
“We do lots of traditional story times, movement programs, we have a STEM program called TACO Night, which stands for ‘Technology, Art, Creativity and Oddities,” said youth services assistant Maggie Carr.
On Tuesday, the coordinators tried nontraditional kitchen art. They hot-glued pumpkins and painted over the top to create a 3-D effect.
“Sometimes we fill paint into squirt guns and take them outside. We do all kinds of fun things,” Carr said.
The library is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and activities continue on weekends. Organizers said they have slowly expanded their program offerings to fit community needs.
On Thursday night, the library will serve as a shuttle stop for the city's trick-or-treat night. It will have music, dancing, crafts, and candy and stickers at the shuttle stop to entertain anyone who visits the library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.