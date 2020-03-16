A number of cancellations and postponements have been announced out of concern for the possible spread of Covid-19.
They include non-essential city government meetings in Goshen and Elkhart, though state-required meetings like City Council will continue to meet. City-sponsored events are also effected.
The Elkhart County Parks Department announced Monday that all public programming is canceled through the end of April. The department is in the process of issuing refunds for people who have already registered.
The parks themselves will remain open, though visitors are encouraged to follow good hygiene practice like handwashing as well as social distancing.
Nappanee Public Library has announced plans to close, though it will still offer some online services. Other libraries in Elkhart County are expected to make similar announcements this week.
The Lerner Theater announced that a postponement date of Aug. 26 has been chosen for "The Price is Right Live!" The stage version of the game show will start at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $45 to $55.
The theater canceled "The Underwater Bubble Show Tour" without a postponed date. All tickets will be refunded, according to the announcement.
For any questions, contact The Lerner Box Office at 574-293-4469.
The Elkhart Rotary Club has canceled in-person meetings and will be going virtual for the next eight weeks, according to President Candy Yoder. She said in a message to members that they made that decision after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised the public to cancel or postpone gatherings of 50 people or more.
Child and Parent Services has postponed the Superhero 5K which was scheduled for April 25 in Elkhart. The Children's Rally and Pinwheel Planting on April 14 has been canceled.
A new date later may be scheduled for the 5K later in the summer. People who have already registered can either contribute the cost of their tickets to CAPS or request a refund.
Contact Jenna Ellis at jellis@capselkhart.org to make arrangements.
