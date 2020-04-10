ELKHART — Although liquor sales remain an essential service in Indiana, stores have to change the way they sell alcohol.
Gov. Eric Holcomb signed an executive order this week that requires all liquor stores to take orders over the phone and operate by curbside pickup only to meet social distancing efforts amid the global coronavirus outbreak.
Local store leaders understand the need for the order as they adapt to the move but are hoping it’s not for long.
Tony Russo, the owner of Sterling Avenue Liquor Store in Elkhart, said he would have preferred the state put a limit on the number of customers inside the store at any one time, as required of chain stores such as Walmart, Meijer, Target and Kroger.
“I’m all for safety, but I think this could have been handled a bit differently,” he said. “I would have preferred to have had a limit on the people in my store as opposed to not having anyone, but none of us know what’s going on right now, so it is better safe than sorry.”
Russo said he’s been busy working outside since Wednesday morning taking orders and making sure customers know his store is still open but operating differently.
“It’s a lot of work, there’s a lot of manpower,” he said. “And if it stays like this for the next two weeks or so, it’s going to be even more work.”
One customer, Jim Nichols, said although the take-out order isn’t ideal, he understands and agrees with it.
“It’s safer this way, and safety is first,” he said.
Naz Sandaq, supervisor of Handy Spot Liquor in Elkhart, said he believes closing walk-in service was the right move, but worries about the long-term effects.
“It’s harder for the customers because sometimes they have to wait longer,” he said. “Also, depending on how long this goes, we’ll start to lose money.”
The store’s new hours of operation are from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., but that could change depending on how business picks up, Sandaq said.
(1) comment
Alcohol sales are an essential service? Really? Other than perhaps dampening down a potential massive outbreak of delirium tremens throughout the county if alcohol wasn't sold, I'm not sure it is essential.
