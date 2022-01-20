INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BLASTmedia, the only PR agency dedicated to B2B SaaS, enters 2022 coming off a record year of growth with a new headquarter building in the heart of Indianapolis. The space is home for the company's 65-person team, reflecting a headcount growth that doubled in 2021, while maintaining a 90 percent employee retention rate.