Lincolnway East crash sends two to hospital

GOSHEN — Two women were hospitalized after a crash on Lincolnway East in Goshen Monday afternoon.
According to a crash report from the Goshen Police Department, Jana Whitehead, 55, of Goshen, was headed south east on Lincolnway East approaching Egbert Avenue. Natalie Salazar, 19, of Elkhart, was stopping in traffic waiting to turn left into the nearby Shell Gas Station.
Whitehead said she looked, but did not see Salazar’s vehicle and slammed into the rear of the 2008 Focus Focus with her 2013 Ford Escape.
Whitehead’s Escape suffered extensive front end damage and she was transported to Goshen General Hospital for chest and torso pain.
Salazar’s Focus, too, sustained extensive rear end damage. Salazar was transported to Goshen General Hospital for head and neck area pain.
