FORT WAYNE — Jeffrey Brown, 55, of Ligonier was sentenced before U.S. District Court Judge Damon R. Leichty for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch announced Thursday.
Brown was sentenced to 165 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release.
According to documents in the case, in January 2018, a federal search warrant was executed on Brown’s residence. During this search, approximately 40 grams of crystal methamphetamine, a scale, smoking devices and multiple cellphones were found.
The case was investigated by Drug Enforcement Administration with the assistance of the Noble County Sheriff’s Department and the IMAGE Drug Task Force. The case was handled by Assistant United States Attorney Sarah E. Nokes.
