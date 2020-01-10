Lehman announces bid for statehouse seat

GOSHEN — Joe Lehman, running on a theme of “restoring accountability,” has announced he is running for state representative in the 49th District.
Lehman, who once had a general law practice in Goshen for 25 years, is a 1967 graduate of Goshen High School, a 1971 graduate of Goshen College and a 1992 graduate of University of Akron School of Law in Ohio.
His first law work was as legislative counsel for the parliament of the Marshall Islands.
Lehman, a Democrat, said his campaign would focus on what he called a “lack of checks on the county and state level that have resulted in specific corruption as shown in the public record regarding elected officials.” He urged voters to look on his Facebook site for specifics.
The incumbent lawmaker, he said, has failed to speak out on the “unethical acts” of one of these officials. She also failed to be part of legislation that would move the state forward on issues involving family security and stability, or address financial issues regarding public schools, the candidate said.
Lehman, who said he sent paperwork Thursday to the statehouse to file his candidacy, said he would address financial inequities that have grown since his youth in Elkhart County.
The 49th District encompasses the eastern half of Elkhart County; the seat is held by Republican state Rep. Christy Stutsman.
