Learn to identify trees at Ox Bow County Park

GOSHEN — Residents can learn how to identify Indiana’s trees on a free hike at Ox Bow County Park on Aug. 24.
The naturalist-led hike will highlight tree species found locally, such as oaks, locusts and maples, and will include tips on identification. Participants are encouraged to dress for the weather and wear hiking boots.
The group will meet at 1 p.m. at the Black Maple Shelter in Ox Bow County Park, 23033 C.R. 45. The event is free and open to ages 10 and older. Park admission will be waived for all event participants. Space is limited and registration is required by Wednesday, Aug. 21, at www.elkhartcountyparks.org.
More information, including a schedule of upcoming events, and directions to the park is available at elkhartcountyparks.org, on the Facebook @ElkhartCountyParks, or by calling the administration office at 574-535-6458.
