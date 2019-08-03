ELKHART — Signups are open this month for two returning programs meant to keep Elkhart County cleaner and greener.
Both programs are the result of collaboration between the Elkhart County Solid Waste Management District and enFocus Inc. They were developed with the aim of putting money in the hands of non-profit groups and schools while encouraging green practices.
The leaf collection competition offers $50,000 in prize money to be split among teams that gather the most fallen leaves to dump at the Elkhart County Landfill. When it debuted last fall, teams collected more than 180 tons of leaves combined.
The top four teams collected between 17 and 39 tons of leaves each, and received checks ranging from nearly $5,000 to almost $10,000. Every team that collected at least one ton of leaves received a share of the money.
The rules are the same this year, according to Allison Egan, enFocus program director of Civic Innovation. Signups for this year open Aug. 19 and will close Sept. 6 or when 25 teams have registered.
Visit elkhartcountyswmd.com/leaf-collection-competition for more information.
Green Schools
The Green Schools Initiative recycling education program will continue after being piloted in spring. It gives students and teachers an incentive to build an eco-friendly culture at their school by completing challenges to earn credits and cash, Egan said.
Thirteen Elkhart County schools participated in the program in spring, completing more than 40 challenges and earning more than 50 credits. Challenges include forming a Green Team, starting a student recycling club, placing recycling bins in every classroom, developing curriculum and creating a school-wide compost garden.
Several schools received checks for $1,000 after the end of the first round. They planned to use the money for things like buying benches or gardening equipment, funding transportation for after-school activities or building a Gaga Ball pit.
Sign ups for the GSI program are currently open to all state-accredited schools in Elkhart County. They will close on Aug. 30, or as soon as 25 schools sign up.
Visit elkhartcountyswmd.com/recycling-education for more information.
