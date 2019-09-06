LCI to host company picnic

ELKHART — Lippert Components Inc. is hosting a company picnic on Saturday at the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds in Goshen, with LCI team members from all of the company’s Indiana-based facilities, as well as their immediate family members, invited to attend from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
A variety of activities, games, food, and prizes will be offered to event guests.
“We host events throughout each year to show thanks to our hardworking team members and to celebrate the company’s achievements,” said Jaycee Galarno, LCI’s director of people support and services. “With more than 7,000 team members working out of our Indiana facilities, we wanted to provide an all-out experience that they can enjoy with their families and co-workers.”
LCI’s company picnic will feature a variety of activities, including inflatables and carnival games, climbing walls, photo booths, Disney princesses, a butterfly exhibit, a magician, salsa dancers, 3-on-3 basketball, cornhole, fire trucks and fire safety education, soccer, flag football and educational booths.
“We have over 13,300 total RSVPs, with just under 4,000 of those being LCI team members, and about 25 to 50 local high school students, along with some LCI team members, will volunteer during the event to help things go smoothly,” Galarno said.
This will be the company’s first time hosting all of its Indiana divisions at one company picnic. In the past, each division held its own yearly picnic.
“This way we can all enjoy the event together and we hope the event will bring people together from our many divisions,” Galarno said.
LCI’s company picnic will feature two live entertainment stages and over 1,000 prizes and giveaways.
Lippert Components Inc., a subsidiary of LCI Industries, is headquartered in Elkhart and maintains more than 65 manufacturing and distribution facilities in the United States, Canada, Ireland, Italy and the United Kingdom. It supplies components for manufacturers of the leisure and mobile transportation industries, consisting of recreational vehicles and adjacent industries including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; trucks; boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.
Just be very careful. If you don't live up to company standards you could be fired! Although I was told they offer clinical help! Hmmmm….
Sounds like fun! But way too many people for me! I work at a 3 person company......
A simple way to waste space: report company activities.
