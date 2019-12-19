2014 lawsuit against Johnson Controls finally goes to trial

SOUTH BEND — Arguments wrapped up Tuesday in a bench trial over claims that a former Goshen factory contaminated a neighborhood’s groundwater near the high school.
Five Goshen residents filed the lawsuit against Johnson Controls Inc. and Tocon Holdings LLC in 2014. They accused the heating system maker, which operated from 1937 to 2007, of allowing dangerous chemicals including carcinogens to be released into the environment over a 55-year period.
The residents filed the lawsuit hoping to get a court order that would force cleanup of the property.
A U.S. district court judge in South Bend presided over a seven-day bench trial starting Dec. 9. Judge Jon DeGuilio will issue a ruling in the coming months, after accepting post-trial briefs and other filings from both sides by the end of January.
Becky Hutsell, redevelopment project manager for the City of Goshen, was one of the witnesses called to testify during the trial. She told the Goshen Redevelopment Commission on Dec. 10 that she addressed the impact the contamination has had, and expressed a hope that the judge’s ruling lends more urgency to the cleanup than the Indiana Department of Environmental Management has instilled so far.
“We’re hopeful that the judge will push a bit more than IDEM has. We’ll see,” she said. “The judge may take up to a year to make a ruling. But we’re hopeful that something positive will happen.”
Hutsell said the property has been part of IDEM’s voluntary mediation program since 1996. She said they installed vapor systems in 15 homes and operated a pump and treat system between 2000 and 2012, followed by injections of bacteria that can break down the chemicals.
“It seems mildly effective, but the problem is it’s very small areas that have been improved,” she said. “So then you want to push for a much more aggressive approach to remediation.”
Hutsell said they’ve done a lot of sampling and monitoring since then.
“They’ve done a lot of watching, but the neighborhood’s pushing for something to happen,” she said. “As opposed to just, ‘Continuing to operate the system in my home for the rest of my life,’ ‘We want it cleaned up.’”
‘Some environmental contamination’
Among cleanup activity at the site in recent years, the Environmental Protection Agency had debris cleared in 2016 after traces of asbestos were found at the property at 1302 E. Monroe St. More than 3,600 tons of material have been removed from the site to date, according to EPA data.
The 2014 lawsuit is related to a plume of groundwater contamination it says extended over 5,400 feet off-site. It accuses Johnson Controls of discovering the contamination as early as 1992 but dragging its feet in response.
The situation didn’t improve after Tocon bought the property, the suit alleges, since the holding company “contributed to the contamination through mismanagement of hazardous wastes at the plant.”
Trichloroethane levels at the water table under Goshen High School were 38 times higher than the federal maximum contaminant level and TCE vapors were detected under the school’s building slab, according to the lawsuit. In 2012, levels of the contaminant were measured at 240 times the federal maximum at the water table in the heart of the neighborhood and dangerous levels were detected within homes, the suit states.
It also accuses Johnson Controls of discharging, by its own estimate, six million gallons of hazardous chemicals into Rock Run Creek every year until the state ordered it to stop. Johnson Controls instead stored the waste in drums and other containers on-site until they could be disposed of.
In its response to the lawsuit, the company denied many of the allegations that were made.
Lawyers for Tocon Holdings said the company was aware at the time it bought the property that Johnson Controls “had caused some environmental contamination to the real estate.” But they said they were told by JCI that the company was already in the process of “fully remediating” the contamination under the supervision of IDEM.
“However, Tocon had no knowledge that any such contamination was flowing off site onto the plaintiffs’ properties,” the answer continued. “Therefore, such allegations are denied.”
