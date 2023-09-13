State Rep. Joanna King (R-Middlebury) testifies Tuesday before the Interim Committee on Roads and Transportation in the Senate Chamber at the Indiana Statehouse. King proposed to rename a section of U.S. 20 between S.R. 15 and C.R. 35 in Elkhart County after U.S. Jackie Walorski, who was killed in a car crash in August 2022.
INDIANAPOLIS — State Rep. Joanna King (R-Middlebury) asked fellow lawmakers to rename a section of U.S. 20 after late U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski.
Speaking during a meeting of the Interim Study Committee on Roads and Transportation, King said on Tuesday she would like to rename a section of the highway between S.R. 15 and C.R. 35 in Elkhart County after Walorski, who was killed in a car crash in August 2022 along with three others.
