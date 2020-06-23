A worker with Food Bank of Northern Indiana unloads preboxed food items during a drive-thru distribution held at The Arena, 2401 Middlebury St. in Elkhart. The food bank distributed packages to more than 250 households, organizers say.
Food Bank of Northern Indiana distributes food packages to locals in need at The Arena, 2401 Middlebury St. in Elkhart on Monday. The food bank distributed food packages to more than 250 households, organizers say.
A worker with Food Bank of Northern Indiana unloads preboxed food items during a drive-thru distribution held at The Arena, 2401 Middlebury St. in Elkhart. The food bank distributed packages to more than 250 households, organizers say.
Food Bank of Northern Indiana distributes food packages to locals in need at The Arena, 2401 Middlebury St. in Elkhart on Monday. The food bank distributed food packages to more than 250 households, organizers say.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.