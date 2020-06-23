ELKHART — Unemployment in Elkhart County rebounded in May, coming in at 11.9 percent, the Indiana Department of Workforce Development reported Monday.

It was significant improvement from 28.6 percent in the previous month when businesses across the state were shut down to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

