Lane of U.S. 20 to be closed for cleanup

MIDDLEBURY — The eastbound lane of the U.S. 20 bypass near C.R. 22 will close while crews clean up contaminated material.
On Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, the area of the bypass will close beginning at 8:30 a.m., according to John Bamber, operations manager with EnviroServe, Elkhart.
Work will be completed by 3:30 p.m. each day.
The material being removed was contaminated with diesel fuel as a result of a crash.
