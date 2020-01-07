GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Landfill will start burning wood this month from trees that were cleared to make way for another expansion.
Director John Bowers said Monday that the Solid Waste Management District received a one-year burn permit from the state allowing it to dispose of wood and vegetation at the site. He said they may start as soon as Monday and he expects to finish before the end of winter.
“We cleared a woods and our permit is for burning wood and vegetation only, not trash,” he told the Elkhart County Commissioners. “I just wanted to let you know ... what was happening, so when people hear about fire at the landfill, they know it’s not trash.”
The Earthmovers Landfill, a separate property south of the county site, experienced a three-day fire in April 2017. Nearby schools closed and substantial effort was required to extinguish it, including 400-gallon loads of water being flown in by helicopter.
Bowers said the wood burning will be done during daylight hours and they will use an air curtain diffuser to control the smoke. The Concord Fire Department was already made aware of the plan and other notifications will be going out this week. Being able to dispose of the vegetation this way will save the landfill an estimated $50,000, Bowers said.
He explained that some woodland south of the landfill on C.R. 7 was cleared to make way for extra capacity. The landfill sold the logs that it could, he indicated, and what remains to burn is “scrubby stuff.”
“We’re just taking out a woods so we can dig a bigger hole,” he remarked to the commissioners.
A landfill cell is actually a specially designed area that’s built to protect groundwater from contamination, and which can cost $3 million or more. The expansion comes on the heels of the construction of another segment, Cell E, which Bowers said is filling up fast.
“Because the other landfill is slowing down, we’re taking a lot more trash, we’re filling up very fast,” he said after the meeting. “We’re on our third (12-foot high) lift in that brand new zone.”
